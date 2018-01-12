Lions receiver T.J. Jones has shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Detroit Lions receiver T.J. Jones announced on his Twitter account on Thursday that he had surgery to repair a shoulder injured in a December game against the Chicago Bears.

“Surgery went great today,” Jones wrote. “Thank you for the well wishes and love. Positive vibes and a mindset to attack my rehab are going to be key in coming back ASAP! I promise you I’ll be back ahead of schedule!”

Jones injured his shoulder trying to make a tackle on special teams. The injury led to Jones being placed on injured reserve and his season coming to an abrupt end.

Jones had 30 catches for 399 yards with a touchdown in 14 games for the Lions this season. He is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.