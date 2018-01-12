Matt Hasselbeck to call Pro Bowl, in possible MNF audition

Getty Images

ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew calls the Pro Bowl, but with Jon Gruden now the coach of the Raiders, Matt Hasselbeck will be the fill-in commentator.

Hasselbeck was announced today as the Pro Bowl broadcaster in the booth with Sean McDonough.

“The process for determining our new Monday Night Football booth is already underway,” ESPN’s Stephanie Druley said in a statement. “We are looking at both internal and external candidates and expect to have a decision made this spring. This is one of the most high-profile and attractive positions in all of sports broadcasting so we want to take our time to ensure we make the best decision.”

That ESPN appointed Hasselbeck for the Pro Bowl gig suggests that he’s a strong candidate to get the job on a permanent basis. The Pro Bowl will be an audition.