Nyheim Hines declares for draft

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines decided to forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the NFL draft. The school announced the decision in a press release.

“We appreciate Nyheim’s contributions to the entire athletic program as a multisport athlete,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren in a statement. “He could’ve played college football anywhere in the country but he chose to stay home and come to NC State. He has made an impact on and off the football field.”

Hines received a third- to fourth-round grade from the NFL advisory board, The News & Observer reported.

Hines was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player. He led the ACC in all-purpose yards last season with 1,868 in 11 games.

He also ran on the Wolfpack track team, earning All-America honors as the leadoff leg on the 400-meter relay team.