Patriots leave Malcolm Mitchell on IR this week

The Patriots did not make a roster move with wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell on Friday, leaving him on injured reserve.

Mitchell returned to practice December 27, opening a three-week window before the Patriots had to make a decision on whether to return him to the 53-player roster. That means, if the Patriots beat the Titans, a final decision on Mitchell’s status is due Wednesday.

He missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday this week but returned Thursday.

Mitchell has not played this season after being placed on injured reserve before the season opener with a knee issue that began in the spring.

Mitchell quickly became a favorite of quarterback Tom Brady‘s last season, catching 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He made six catches for 70 yards in Super Bowl LI, including five for 63 in the second half as the Patriots rallied against the Falcons.