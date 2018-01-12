Raiders interview Tee Martin, for real this time, to be an assistant to Jon Gruden

Getty Images

The Raiders have already interviewed USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin once, but it was an interview merely to comply with the Rooney Rule after Jon Gruden had already agreed to be the Raiders’ next head coach. Now the Raiders are interviewing Martin for a job he actually has a chance of getting.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports that Martin interviewed Wednesday with the Raiders for a job as an assistant coach.

The report doesn’t say which position Martin was interviewing for, but it would almost certainly be wide receivers coach. Martin was USC’s wide receivers coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator, and he was wide receivers coach at Kentucky before USC hired him. Martin played quarterback at Tennessee and briefly in the NFL, but Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson are reportedly planning to coach the quarterbacks themselves, rather than hire a quarterbacks coach.

The NFL is investigating the Raiders’ interviews of Martin and of their former tight ends coach Bobby Johnson. The Raiders have not explained what purpose those interviews served, other than to pretend to comply with the Rooney Rule, given that Raiders owner Mark Davis has acknowledged he conducted those interviews only after agreeing to hire Gruden.