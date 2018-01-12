Ravens DL Carl Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Ravens lost several players for the season due to injuries in 2017, but they also had at least one who played through an injury before getting it repaired when the year was out.

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that defensive lineman Carl Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery. Per the report, the hope is that Davis will be healthy in time for the start of training camp.

Davis, a 2015 third-round pick, started nine games for the Ravens last season and played 301 defensive snaps in his 15 overall appearances. He had 19 tackles, a half-sack and a pass defensed over the course of those snaps.

Defensive end Brent Urban, who missed 13 games after foot surgery, is set for free agency in Baltimore. The rest of the players who saw time up front this season are under contract for 2018.