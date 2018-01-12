Report: Bears expected to retain Vic Fangio

AP

New Bears coach Matt Nagy has been able to add even more experience to his coaching staff.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

That’s a significant pickup for a first-time coach like Nagy, allowing an accomplished veteran assistant to run the other side of the ball (in the same way Sean McVay hiring Wade Phillips yielded big results).

Fangio’s contract expired and had some interest from other teams. He interviewed for the head coaching job, but they were intent on putting an offensive-minded head coach in place.