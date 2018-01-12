Report: Browns hiring Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Browns are expected to add a new quarterback to the roster with the first overall pick in the draft and he’ll be coached by a new quarterbacks coach if that’s the case.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Ken Zampese will be Hue Jackson’s third quarterbacks coach in three years as the Browns head coach. David Lee held the job during the 2017 season.

Zampese worked with Jackson when both men were in Cincinnati and took over as the Bengals offensive coordinator when Jackson got the head coaching job in Cleveland. Zampese’s stay in the job ended after the Bengals failed to score a touchdown in their first two games of the 2017 season.

The Browns interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan as an offensive coordinator candidate this week as Jackson is expected to add one to his staff after going without a coordinator last year.