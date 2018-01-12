Report: Browns hiring Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach

January 12, 2018
The Browns are expected to add a new quarterback to the roster with the first overall pick in the draft and he’ll be coached by a new quarterbacks coach if that’s the case.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Ken Zampese will be Hue Jackson’s third quarterbacks coach in three years as the Browns head coach. David Lee held the job during the 2017 season.

Zampese worked with Jackson when both men were in Cincinnati and took over as the Bengals offensive coordinator when Jackson got the head coaching job in Cleveland. Zampese’s stay in the job ended after the Bengals failed to score a touchdown in their first two games of the 2017 season.

The Browns interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan as an offensive coordinator candidate this week as Jackson is expected to add one to his staff after going without a coordinator last year.

  2. It seem clear that Hue has no idea how to build a team, replacing coaches annually while forcing the players into a new mold each off season. Continuity of coaching is the hallmark of successful franchises – a lesson Haslam and Jackson have yet to learn. When the message each year is different the players can never excel. Jackson will continue to try to shift blame to subordinates. This is Jackson’s last head coaching gig and he knows it. This year Zampese will be the scapegoat for failure to develop (as opposed to find) a serviceable quarterback. Last year it was Sashi Brown’s fault for not finding one. How long can Haslam remain blind to the need to establish a viable coaching staff? Apparently he believes Jackson is the best he can lure to the Browns. Watch for Dorsey to find next year’s coaching staff!

