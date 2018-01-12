Report: Giants down to three options for head coach

Getty Images

The Giants are said to be leaning in one direction for their head coaching vacancy. They’ve at least thinned the field a bit.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the next coach will come from the group including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, or Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, along with the suggestion that there’s “no surprise candidate looming.”

There have been reports for several days that Patricia was the likely choice, but this probably means more for the guys who are left behind.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks not making the cut suggests that concerns about two straight rookie head coaches outweighed the familiarity he has with General Manager Dave Gettleman. It could also result in him ending up back in Carolina, despite the fact head coach Ron Rivera seemed resigned to losing him. Wilks was scheduled to interview with the Colts Thursday but didn’t, and the Cardinals job appears to be the last possibility for him, as there have been no reports linking him with a Lions interview.

Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville were the other two to interview so far.

Of course, NFL rules prohibit the Giants from reaching a deal with any of their top three candidates yet (like that’s ever stopped anybody).