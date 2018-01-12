Report: Giants have a fourth “sleeper” candidate

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2018, 3:52 PM EST
The Giants have interviewed six potential head coaches, and reportedly reduced that to a shortlist of three finalists.

But with four jobs open and the possibility the finalists might be looking for something else, they need to have a backup plan.

According to Tom Rock and Bob Glauber of Newsday, they have one, with a fourth “sleeper” candidate in place in case things go wrong.

Of course, without a name attached, that could be the coaching search equivalent of the “mystery team” which is so popular among agents during free agency season.

In case they don’t end up with either Josh McDaniels or Matt Patricia or Pat Shurmur (the reported finalists) they can always point to the other guy as the one they wanted all along.

It could be as simple as Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was the only one of the six candidates to meet with both co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. Because of his familiarity with General Manager Dave Gettleman, Wilks was a logical candidate despite his lack of experience (only one year as a coordinator).

But it also opens the door for the possibility of a run at a whale such as Bill Belichick or Nick Saban or someone else, and identifying three other names as finalists prevents the perceived embarrassment of swinging and missing publicly.

It could also involve will-he-or-won’t-he interviewee Jim Schwartz, who didn’t meet with them during the Eagles week off, after they asked permission.

Either way, it adds a layer of mystery to a search that could drag on, since of course a legacy franchise like the Giants wouldn’t break the rules by reaching a deal with a coach still involved in the playoffs.

24 responses to “Report: Giants have a fourth “sleeper” candidate

  9. Realistically its john fox, jack del rio, or jeff fisher.

    Owners have always been enamored with john fox. I was shocked they didnt at least interview him

  11. I wouldn’t mind seeing an NFL rule where no coaches can be hired, fired or interviewed until a few days after the Superbowl. It would put the focus back on the games and give the successful teams of the year a little more deserving attention.

  13. richabbs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Tom Coughlin.
    ———————-

    What is the love affair with this guy? He’s a .531 coach that got lucky in a couple of Super Bowls. And people say Gruden is overrated?

  16. Probably smart for Schwartz to hold off. He knows that everyone knows it’s up to his defense to win this week, and if they do, he’ll guarantee himself at least a DC job for the rest of his career.

    Then again, if the Falcons scorch them…

  18. clavette says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Realistically its john fox, jack del rio, or jeff fisher.

    Owners have always been enamored with john fox. I was shocked they didnt at least interview him
    ———————-

    I’d imagine that those three are all done as NFL head coaches. Del Rio might get a DC job somewhere, though.

  19. Okay, let’s get completely absurd here. The Giants trade for Belichick and work out a deal to bring Brady with him. McDaniels takes over in New England. Garoppolo does not sign a long term deal with The 49ers and New England reacquires him. A seemless transition into the next Patriots dynasty. About as plausible as anything else I’ve heard…:)

  21. The giants are waiting to see if the patsies poop the bed this weekend.

    If the patsies get bounced, Belichick is gone.

    If the patsies win, the giants will not hire a head coach for another week and around we go.

    This is gonna be awesome.

  22. mmack66 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    richabbs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Tom Coughlin.
    ———————-

    What is the love affair with this guy? He’s a .531 coach that got lucky in a couple of Super Bowls. And people say Gruden is overrated?

    ———————-

    His team literally beat the New England offence to a pulp. 31 points in 2 games isn’t lucky.

  23. dickshotdogs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Okay, let’s get completely absurd here. The Giants trade for Belichick and work out a deal to bring Brady with him. McDaniels takes over in New England. Garoppolo does not sign a long term deal with The 49ers and New England reacquires him. A seemless transition into the next Patriots dynasty. About as plausible as anything else I’ve heard…:)
    ———————-

    Makes more sense than the ESPN fairy tale.

  24. mmack66 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    richabbs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Tom Coughlin.
    ———————-

    What is the love affair with this guy? He’s a .531 coach that got lucky in a couple of Super Bowls. And people say Gruden is overrated?
    ———————-

    I’m not a big fan of Coughlin either, but with Gettleman back as GM, I figured the Giants may be getting the band back together.

