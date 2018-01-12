Report: Redskins assistant OL coach Kevin Carberry leaving for Stanford OL job

Getty Images

Washington Redskins assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carbeery is leaving the team to take a job as run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Stanford University, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Carberry spent the last two seasons an assistant to Bill Callahan on the Redskins’ staff. He previously spent two years as an offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

A defensive end at Ohio University, Carberry briefly spent time with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns followed by a stint in the Arena League before transitioning to coaching.

He spent three years as a graduate assistant at Kansas and two years as a defensive ends coach at Stephen F. Austin before joining the Cowboys’ staff in 2014.