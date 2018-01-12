Report: Vikings will have Sam Bradford active Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings plan to dress Sam Bradford on Sunday, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. It is unknown whether they also will make Teddy Bridgewater active, and the Vikings backup quarterback isn’t giving anything away, if he knows.

“I don’t know. So I’ll just leave it at that,” Bridgewater said Friday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m just not talking about it. Some things you don’t talk about. You don’t want to give away any tendencies to our opponents.”

Bridgewater has served as Case Keenum’s backup since Week 10 when the Vikings activated him from the physically unable to perform list and placed Bradford on injured reserve. But Bradford’s return to practice signaled a return to the 53-player roster for the postseason.

Bradford has not suited up since Week 5 against the Bears, but he opened the season by passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Saints.

Bridgewater played in only one game this season — nine snaps — after missing the 2016 season. So the Vikings may feel more comfortable with Bradford if the need arises to play the backup since he had success earlier this season against the Saints and is more experienced.

But Bridgewater said he is healthy and ready to play if called upon.

“I’m feeling great. Yeah, I’m definitely 100 percent,” Bridgewater said.