Report: Vikings will have Sam Bradford active Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on January 12, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
The Vikings plan to dress Sam Bradford on Sunday, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. It is unknown whether they also will make Teddy Bridgewater active, and the Vikings backup quarterback isn’t giving anything away, if he knows.

“I don’t know. So I’ll just leave it at that,” Bridgewater said Friday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m just not talking about it. Some things you don’t talk about. You don’t want to give away any tendencies to our opponents.”

Bridgewater has served as Case Keenum’s backup since Week 10 when the Vikings activated him from the physically unable to perform list and placed Bradford on injured reserve. But Bradford’s return to practice signaled a return to the 53-player roster for the postseason.

Bradford has not suited up since Week 5 against the Bears, but he opened the season by passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Saints.

Bridgewater played in only one game this season — nine snaps — after missing the 2016 season. So the Vikings may feel more comfortable with Bradford if the need arises to play the backup since he had success earlier this season against the Saints and is more experienced.

But Bridgewater said he is healthy and ready to play if called upon.

“I’m feeling great. Yeah, I’m definitely 100 percent,” Bridgewater said.

11 responses to “Report: Vikings will have Sam Bradford active Sunday

  4. This is not a shocker. Bradford has been back in the building for weeks Zimmer said he would be practicing last week. If he can go he will back up Case. Sam is a better
    QB than Teddy.

  6. Bradford only played one game and had more home TDs and possible yardage than Hundley. LOL. Good to have a solid option if Case goes down. If Brees went down, the Saints 30% chance to win the game (538 projection) goes down to 0. SKOL! 31-17 VIKINGS

  7. Sorry, Teddy but if things go south or case gets hurt you have to play Bradford. Teddy has not seen live bullets for two years and the 4 passes we did see show he needs live reps. If Viking fans see Teddy on Sunday,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,back up the hearse.

  9. Let’s hope this isn’t an issue. However, the QB left out of the first backup position in the playoffs certainly will be an indication of which player is not in the picture next year. And I love the cheeser calling the Sporting News GM of the year (with a playoff team and actual All-Pro players) “Slick Rick” during the time frame his team’s behind the times draft/develop GM was forced to ride off into to the advisory role sunset.

  10. If I’m Zimmer, I have all 3 QBs active this Sunday. As has been discussed to death and back, both teams are completely different than they were in ’09, but… IF the Saints go after Keenum like they did Favre in ’09, I don’t think Keenum gets through that kind of beating. Nobody does; Favre may actually be a robot in that regard.

    Then, IF Keenum (my most durable guy) goes out injured, Bradford has shown over his career that he’s not too durable; and as for Teddy, we have no idea. It was a freak injury to Teddy but is that knee less durable now than it was before the injury? Or does he possibly have congenitally slightly weaker knees than other pro athletes? (See Rickie Weeks’ wrists for the Brewers- derailed his entire career).

    I’m not saying two of them will get knocked out. I’m not wishing two of them will get knocked out. I’m just saying if I’m Zimmer, that little thought is nagging at the back of my mind and I want all 3 guys dressed and ready to go, just in case.

  11. zerotrophiessince1961 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    So after the purple lose on Sunday, what terrible option does Slick Rick choose regarding his 3 unsigned QBs?
    ——————————————————
    Because of a total lack of vision and foresight, Spieldope will lose out on his top two QBs and be forced to sign Bridgewater.
    Damaged goods who has already shown to lack a starter’s skill set.

    Or else, he’ll have to dig out his abacus again to figure out just how many draft picks they’ll have to part with for another 2 year band-aid.
    Excuse me, 1 year band-aid and some change.

