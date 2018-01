Getty Images

The Saints have a short injury report heading into Sunday’s divisional round game with the Vikings.

They have ruled wide receiver Brandon Coleman out because of a neck injury.

Otherwise, they just list third quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Michael Mauti questionable with illnesses. Hill was added to the report today.

Coleman caught four passes in last week’s wild card win over the Panthers, but hasn’t practiced all week. He caught 23 passes in the regular season.