Source: Antonio Brown expected to be game-time decision

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to be a game-time decision, a source told PFT, as Brown’s calf injury remains an issue.

The Steelers listed Brown as questionable in their Friday status report, though coach Mike Tomlin said he didn’t “have a lot of reservations about [Brown] from a physical health standpoint.”

Brown injured his calf on the 21st offensive snap against the Patriots on December 17. He missed the past two games.

He was a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing Friday after being sent home with an illness.

The Steelers need Brown against the Jaguars’ stout defense. He caught 10 passes for 157 yards against them in Week 5, although Jacksonville won 30-9.