Steelers officially list Antonio Brown as questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on January 12, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
The good news is the Steelers have only one player on their status report for Sunday. The bad news is that one player is star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown was sent home Friday with an illness, but he appears to have worked his way back from the calf injury that kept him sidelined most of three games. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects Brown to return to the lineup against the Jaguars.

“Antonio has looked really good,” Tomlin said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He didn’t participate today. I sent him home with an illness. I didn’t want him to get any of the guys that weren’t sick, sick. We’ll bring him back in the building tomorrow. I don’t have a lot of reservations about him from a physical health standpoint. We do need to get him well from an illness standpoint.”

Brown has little practice time since injuring his calf on his 21st offensive snap against the Patriots on December 17. But he was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think we have all seen Antonio play enough that we know what he is capable of,” Tomlin said.

Cornerback Artie Burns (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow), offensive lineman B.J. Finney (thigh) and nose tackle Javon Hargrave (back) all were full participants in practice Friday.

  2. Feels like deja vu. 2011 Steelers season that ended with a loss to Tebow in the playoffs.

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Feels like deja vu. 2011 Steelers season that ended with a loss to Tebow in the playoffs.
    __________________________

    It’s felt like deja vu every year since ’73 for your dollfins
    #fakepatsfan

  4. FinFan68 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    I don’t see Brown being much of a factor even if he does play…I think Juju is the problem the Jags may struggle with

    ——————————
    I dont buy the Steelers story at all. I see no way Brown could be full speed and think trying is to risk re-injury. I even suspect that this is smoke to cover that fact.

    But also I agree that Juju, while not AB, can still make up enough off the difference for Pittsburgh to prevail. The kids a baller.

  5. If he has the darn flu that’s going around, Tomlin would be wise to keep him away from the rest of the team until the morning of their game. This flu bug is darn right nasty and very contagious from what I’ve read.

