Steve Young says he will not work in the Monday Night Football booth

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football, but he says he’s not interested.

Young, who works at ESPN in a studio role, says there have been talks from time to time about him working in the booth. But he says he isn’t interested because it’s too big a time commitment when he has a wife and four children.

“I cannot take a job where you disappear for four days a week for five months,” Young said on KNBR, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “If I could do it from my backyard, sure, I’d do it.”

Young does travel for his current ESPN job, but not as much as he would have to if he worked in the booth each Monday night. He says he’s at his travel limit, so if ESPN wants him in the booth, they’re out of luck.