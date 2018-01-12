Terence Newman questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings have a short injury report for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Saints.

Cornerback Terence Newman is the only player who received an injury designation for the game. The veteran cornerback is listed as questionable due to a foot injury. Newman had limited practices on Wednesday and Friday, but didn’t practice at all on Thursday.

Other than Newman’s status, the question for the Vikings to answer about their lineup for Sunday involves the backup quarterback spot. Sam Bradford has been practicing, but isn’t on the active roster at the moment.

There was no word from the team on Friday about whether that will change and whether Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater will serve as the backup if they do make a roster move.