Titans’ plane delayed three hours before finally taking off

Getty Images

The Titans have not even reached Gillette Stadium yet and already they have had a delay of game.

The team moved up its departure time to try to beat the weather and ended up sitting on the tarmac in Nashville for three hours, according to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. The Titans’ charter finally took off at about the same time as the original departure time.

The delay was related to a United Express flight that ran off the taxiway into the grass while preparing for takeoff, according to Nashville’s WSMV. The stuck plane apparently caused a backup for planes waiting to take off and land at Nashville International.

The Titans, though, still should arrive in plenty of time to settle in for meetings and last-minute preparations.