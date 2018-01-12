Yannick Ngakoue fined $18,231 for hit on Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

The NFL fined Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue $18,231 for unnecessary roughness.

It was Ngakoue’s third fine this season. He was fined $24,309 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on a hit on Deshaun Watson in the season opener. And the league docked him $30,387 for contact with an official in a December 24 game against the 49ers.

His latest fine comes for hitting Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was sliding feet first. Officials flagged Ngakoue for the second-quarter hit, and the Bills scored their only points of the game on the drive.