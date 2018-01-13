Bears add Kevin Gilbride Jr. to coaching staff

Getty Images

After eight seasons with the Giants, Kevin Gilbride Jr. is heading to Chicago.

Gilbride has been added to new Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s staff as the team’s tight ends coach.

The son of the former Chargers head coach, the younger Gilbride took a job on the Giants’ staff when his father was the offensive coordinator and has remained on the staff through the 2017 season. For the last four years, Gilbride Jr. was the tight ends coach.

Gilbride played both football and baseball at the University of Hawaii and has also coached at Syracuse, Georgetown and Temple.