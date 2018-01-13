DeFilippo’s contract expires after the season, making him free to leave

Getty Images

In response to the news that the Seahawks may hire Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to be the team’s next offensive coordinator, some of you have asked whether the Eagles would let him leave. This year, they have no choice.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, DeFilippo’s contract expires after the season. Which means the Eagles won’t be able to block him from taking another job elsewhere as an assistant coach.

Last year, a report emerged that the Eagles reneged on a promise to let DeFilippo leave for a coordinator job elsewhere, with owner Jeffrey Lurie saying “no” after coach Doug Pederson and executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman had said he could.

By rule, a team can block an assistant under contract from leaving for another team as an assistant coach, even if the new job technically constitutes a promotion. For DeFilippo, he can take any other job he wants in 2018, with any other team.