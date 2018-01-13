Eagles beat Falcons, will host NFC Championship Game

Getty Images

The Eagles may be down their starting quarterback, but they’re one home win away from the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 in a divisional playoff game today, and the Eagles will host the winner of tomorrow’s Saints-Vikings game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

It was a back-and-forth battle that went down to the final minute, when a Matt Ryan pass to Julio Jones fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth down. That was Atlanta’s final chance, and Philadelphia just had to run out the final 54 seconds on offense to win the game.

Nick Foles, the Eagles’ starting quarterback since Carson Wentz was lost for the season with a knee injury, was far from great, but he was competent enough to help the Eagles win. Foles finished the game 23-for-30 for 246 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Ryan was OK for the Falcons, but they needed him to be more than just OK. He finished 22-for-36 for 210 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. Tevin Coleman had a good game for Atlanta, but Devonta Freeman did not.

The Eagles were underdogs against the Falcons and may be underdogs again next week against either the Vikings or Saints. But they showed today that they can beat a good team in a big game, even without Wentz. Now they have to do it one more time to get to the Super Bowl.