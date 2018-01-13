Eagles beat Falcons, will host NFC Championship Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles may be down their starting quarterback, but they’re one home win away from the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 in a divisional playoff game today, and the Eagles will host the winner of tomorrow’s Saints-Vikings game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

It was a back-and-forth battle that went down to the final minute, when a Matt Ryan pass to Julio Jones fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth down. That was Atlanta’s final chance, and Philadelphia just had to run out the final 54 seconds on offense to win the game.

Nick Foles, the Eagles’ starting quarterback since Carson Wentz was lost for the season with a knee injury, was far from great, but he was competent enough to help the Eagles win. Foles finished the game 23-for-30 for 246 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Ryan was OK for the Falcons, but they needed him to be more than just OK. He finished 22-for-36 for 210 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. Tevin Coleman had a good game for Atlanta, but Devonta Freeman did not.

The Eagles were underdogs against the Falcons and may be underdogs again next week against either the Vikings or Saints. But they showed today that they can beat a good team in a big game, even without Wentz. Now they have to do it one more time to get to the Super Bowl.

Permalink 96 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

96 responses to “Eagles beat Falcons, will host NFC Championship Game

  3. Foles and Eagles are pathetic! does anyone really want this team facing pats in the superbowl! Vikes/Saints winner at least has a good chance but Eagles don’t stand a chance! Foles is trash

  11. Matty Ice nneds to learn to tuck and run… OMG, had that been Prescott, Newton, Wilson… game over. But no matter, Eagles can’t beat Brees/Saints lol

  13. Iggles gutted one out and deserve the win and deserve a game at home to get to the big game ,,going forward I would just like to say these field crews have done terrible jobs in all the games of keeping these fields up to standards

  16. To secure their 3rd SB win in 4 years and first dynasty, New England beat Philly in Jacksonville. Could it be that to secure their 3rd SB in 4 years for their second dynasty, New England will have to beat Philly in Minnesota?

  19. I wish they would ban trolls once in awhile. Heck of a game by the Eagles defense and by Foles looking dialed in after a shaky start.

    The Eagles should have confidence going into next week, no matter who they play, that they can win with Foles.

  26. Very boring game. Foles won’t beat the Vikes or Aints next week. Both of those offenses will move the ball all day against fhat defense.

  28. Neither of these two teams looked talented enough to win a championship game.

    Winner of Saints/Vikings will be the NFC SB representative.

    (Unless something very strange happens.)

  34. Not taking one thing away from the iggles that’s a great win and playoff wins don’t need to be pretty ,but can I say one thing it wasn’t clear to me how the Falcons could lose that Super Bowl last year ,,,,,now it is !

  35. Wentz is still an MVP.

    Credit to Doug Pederson for checking his ego at the door and letting Foles basically run the Chip Kelly blur offense in the 2nd half. Stopped trying to force a round peg into the square hole.

    As for the last play from ATL; personally I thought they were killing us on the edge sweep with Coleman so I thought they’d at least try that once, but hard to kill them too much for running the biggest play of their season for Julio Jones.

  39. “The Vikings are drooling watching that fiasco. See you soon giggles”

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….

  41. First Atlanta doesn’t secure a SB win by kicking a FG to make it a 2 score game with limited time remaining, and now this performance. Hate to say it, but it’s time to fire Quinn, for his decision making skills and common sense are very lacking.

  43. Falcons choke again. Horrible play calling with goal-to-go. Should have run at least twice. Almost as epic of a fail as the Super Bowl.

    Hope these lackey refs are done for the season. Eagles mugged the Falcons in the end zone and no flags. Terrible all around.

    Not looking forward to watching the NFC championship on that junk turf in Philly, might as well be at the old Vet.

  45. terripet says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    Coaching is so bad

    agree , WHO IN THERE RIGHT MIND would try 3 passing plays with 1st an goal on the 9 .
    OHHH a FALCONS COACH WOULD …. only 1 word to describe him….. IDIOT

  49. TheBloomer0069 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    VIKINGS win 27-7. SKOL 🙂

    Absolutely POSITIVELY no possible way Minnesota scores 27 points.
    They won’t even APPROACH 20 pts.
    Not a chance in this or any other lifetime next Sunday.
    Zero.

    Print that. Three inch letters. NO CHANCE

    EVERY SINGLE POINT Atlanta scored was off of a turnover. Every. Single. One.

  54. All of you people commenting are sleeping on the Saints. They will put a 40 burger on the Vikings and same on the Eagles. So unless either of them can score 41 they won’t be playing in the SB.

  56. Season on the line. You’re on the 10 yard line. 1:15 left in the game.You have 2 timeouts. Your opponent has two timeouts left. Your “go-to” plays in a must score situation are:

    1. Low percentage fade with a corner playing 8 yards off
    2. Some ridiculous underhand throw to a running back nobody has ever heard of
    3. Finally a slant to pick up yards and force your opponent to burn a timeout
    4. A rollout to cut the field in half and have only one option to pass to

    Sarkasian should have been fired before the confetti hit the turf. Atrocious.

  58. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Very boring game. Foles won’t beat the Vikes or Aints next week. Both of those offenses will move the ball all day against fhat defense.

    Because…ya know…you’re always right…….

    Tell me how many points Atlanta scored WITHOUT a turnover. Matter of fact, name me a scoring drive or a scoring OPPORTUNITY that Atlanta had without a turnover.

    Because, ya know….you’re always right.

  59. Vikings fan here, and I think the Eagles should be proud of getting through today’s game with a win!

    Who cares if you’re playing the Saints or the Vikings next week? Enjoy your time of proving nearly every so called expert out the wrong!

    So what if it wasn’t a great game… I assure you that I’d take a 6-3 victory tomorrow if it was offered!

    The Eagles have defied the odds since Wentz went down, and I for one congratulate you for today’s performance.

  60. It amazes me how overconfident so many Vikings fans are considering the plethora of playoff disappointment throughout their history . They are looking past both the Saints and Eagles with most of their roster not even sniffing a playoff win in their life . Hate to face Brees next Sunday but I might have to root for the saints

  62. Regassert6 says:

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….

    —-

    And Philly scored a whopping 15 points on Atlanta’s defense, who isn’t even in the same universe as Minnesota’s defense.

  63. They couldn’t counter Foles’ run/pass option? Even Collinsworth could see that all you had to do was notice if Foles was using one or two hands on the ball. One hand, it’s a run. Two hands, it’s a pass. They call that a ‘tell’ in poker. It was plain as day, yet it burned the Falcons repeatedly.

    Not impressed by either team. NO or the Vikings will steam-roll Philly.

  64. Regassert6 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    “The Vikings are drooling watching that fiasco. See you soon giggles”

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Sorry to disappoint you, but the Vikes Offense is better than Atlanta’s. And if your team plays ours next week, your offense won’t put up more than 7 points on our defense. In fact, the Vikes defense would have more sacks than your team has points.

  65. Regassert6 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    “The Vikings are drooling watching that fiasco. See you soon giggles”

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….

    ——————————————-

    I recall the Vikings beating Atlanta a month or so ago. In order for that to happen, Vikings offense must have scored more points than falcons offense.

  66. jimillinois says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    Cake walk for Vikings they will destroy eagles!

    ———

    What makes you think the Vikings will get the chance?

  69. arealisticpackerfan says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Regassert6 says:

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….

    —-

    And Philly scored a whopping 15 points on Atlanta’s defense, who isn’t even in the same universe as Minnesota’s defense.

    _________________________________________________

    Just like the Purples scored 14 on them in their win. Someone has selective amnesia.

  70. cabosan1978 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Vikings beating the Eagles??? Seriously?? The Saints are gonna lay a beatdown in that glass dollhouse they call a football stadium
    ______________________________________

    Please try not to be jealous of other people because they have nice things… there’s a good chap.

  76. TheBisonCometh says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:12 pm
    ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Very boring game. Foles won’t beat the Vikes or Aints next week. Both of those offenses will move the ball all day against fhat defense.

    Because…ya know…you’re always right…….

    Tell me how many points Atlanta scored WITHOUT a turnover. Matter of fact, name me a scoring drive or a scoring OPPORTUNITY that Atlanta had without a turnover.

    Because, ya know….you’re always right.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Lmao. The Vikings and Saints have more options to move the offense against that defense. Atlanta has absolutely nowhere near the pass rush the Vikings have, which means Foles would be on his back.

    So, ya know….I am right.

  79. Regassert6 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm
    “The Vikings are drooling watching that fiasco. See you soon giggles”

    Vikings are a decent offense, but not as good as Atlanta’s. ATL got 10 points. Drool away troll….
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Sorry to disappoint you, but the Vikes Offense is better than Atlanta’s. And if your team plays ours next week, your offense won’t put up more than 7 points on our defense. In fact, the Vikes defense would have more sacks than your team has points.

    Because…ya know…..that Case Keenum and Minny State MANKATO SUPER DUPER HALL OF FAME member Adam Thelein are beast gamers.

    I love Vikes fans. It’s like they have created this alternate reality for themselves. Hilarious.

  80. smitty113 wrote after the Falcons’ first score:
    The Eagles are done already. Please check back in 3 hours to see how this post ages and you will find it is my cousin vinny – dead on balls accurate.
    ==

    You said to come back, so here I am.
    Looks like somebody’s crystal balls are dead.

  83. Doug Pederson now joins luminaries like Ray Rhodes and Richie Kotite as Eagles coaches with more playoff wins than Buddy Ryan

  84. tremoluxman says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:15 pm
    They couldn’t counter Foles’ run/pass option? Even Collinsworth could see that all you had to do was notice if Foles was using one or two hands on the ball. One hand, it’s a run. Two hands, it’s a pass. They call that a ‘tell’ in poker. It was plain as day, yet it burned the Falcons repeatedly.

    ——————–

    You are incorrect and apparently misheard Collingsworth. The difference between a called handoff and run/pass option handoff was two hands on the ball. The two hands were there in case he decided to pass it. I believe they said during the broadcast that Foles was approx. 50% pass/ 50% run on those plays but the run/pass option plays all start the same, a two handed handoff motion.

  86. Sorry to disappoint you, but the Vikes Offense is better than Atlanta’s. And if your team plays ours next week, your offense won’t put up more than 7 points on our defense. In fact, the Vikes defense would have more sacks than your team has points.

    LOL….this slappy is hilarious. His boys play 6 games against QBs named Mitch Trubisky, Brett Hundley, and that PERENNIAL gamer BEAST Matt Stafford and they allow 9 less tds passing. That’s the only area they are better than this defense. Check the facts.

  87. “Eagles are 1 and done” “Matty Ice will crush the iggles” “Philly has NO shot” “Foles is trash”.

    HEH HEH HEH HEH….who’s moving on…who had the better game throwing….who had a 100.1 Passer rating despite a cold and windy game….See all you trolls next week once we know who we’re playing in SB 52.
    FLY EAGLES….FLY !!!!
    *You “Experts” crack me up!

  88. Just like the Purples scored 14 on them in their win. Someone has selective amnesia.

    Yep, and Atlanta scoring a whopping 9 points.

    At home.

    With the Vikings running out the clock. A 5 point lead for them is equivalent to a 24 point lead for the eagles.

  89. Glad to see the Falcons out of the playoffs. Philly is going to lose to the winner of the Vikes/Saints — be happy you made it to the playoffs Philly fans!

  91. Road to the Super Bowl goes through Philly!!! All you haters can say what you want but can’t change the facts!! Eagles are undefeated in Philly this season when we play our starters. Talk is cheap see ya at the Linc! Can’t Wait!!!!!!!

  92. arealisticpackerfan says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Just like the Purples scored 14 on them in their win. Someone has selective amnesia.

    Yep, and Atlanta scoring a whopping 9 points.

    At home.

    With the Vikings running out the clock. A 5 point lead for them is equivalent to a 24 point lead for the eagles.

    And? Vikings scored 14. That’s the whole point. With a backup QB. Same circumstance. Road or home, doesn’t matter. Game was in a dome.

    Facts. Atlanta doesn’t SCORE A SINGLE POINT without a turnover. In fact, the only TD was scored off of a fluke turnover on special teams, deflected off the FOOT of an engaged blocker. One. Single. Point. Swallow that. Goes down easy if you let it.

  94. TheBloomer0069 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm
    VIKINGS win 27-7. SKOL

    **************

    They have to beat the Saints – a much hotter team – tomorrow.

  95. Wonder how many of these same people saying the Eagles have no shot next week were saying the same thing this week.

  96. With the Vikings running out the clock. A 5 point lead for them is equivalent to a 24 point lead for the eagles.

    —————————-

    Seriously, these Central fans and their arrogance is hilarious. Then again, I’m not surprised.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!