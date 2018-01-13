Eagles make Sidney Jones inactive vs. Falcons

Getty Images

There were no surprises among the inactives for today’s Falcons-Eagles game, as both teams have healthy 53-player rosters.

The biggest news is that cornerback Sidney Jones is inactive. The talented Jones played in only one game as a rookie, in Week 17, after suffering an Achilles injury in a pre-draft workout. He suffered a hamstring injury in that Week 17 game and is now inactive again.

The Eagles’ other inactives are Will Beatty, Marcus Johnson, Steven Means, Elijah Qualls, Wendall Smallwood and Destiny Vaeao.

The Falcons’ inactives are Marvin Hall, Terrence Magee, Leon McFadden, Sean Weatherspoon, Sean Harlow, Austin Pasztor and Eric Saubert.