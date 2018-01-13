Eagles score a fourth-down touchdown to take the lead

Getty Images

The Eagles’ tendency to go for it on fourth down has paid off in a big way.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter, and LeGarrette Blount got into the end zone to give the Eagles a 6-3 lead over the Falcons. The extra point was no good.

That capped an excellent drive for Philadelphia that saw quarterback Nick Foles start to look more comfortable and the Eagles’ run game continue to produce. Foles is now 5-for-7 for 38 yards on the day, and the Eagles have 82 yards rushing.

The Falcons controlled the first quarter, but the second has belonged to the Eagles, and now Atlanta will try to answer.