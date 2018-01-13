Eagles score a fourth-down touchdown to take the lead

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2018, 5:29 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles’ tendency to go for it on fourth down has paid off in a big way.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter, and LeGarrette Blount got into the end zone to give the Eagles a 6-3 lead over the Falcons. The extra point was no good.

That capped an excellent drive for Philadelphia that saw quarterback Nick Foles start to look more comfortable and the Eagles’ run game continue to produce. Foles is now 5-for-7 for 38 yards on the day, and the Eagles have 82 yards rushing.

The Falcons controlled the first quarter, but the second has belonged to the Eagles, and now Atlanta will try to answer.

3 responses to "Eagles score a fourth-down touchdown to take the lead

  1. Yes and on the play before the ref called it a touchdown even though it was obvious in real time that he was down before crossing the plane. An obvious example of refs calling for touchdowns on anything close because they know it will be reviewed.

  2. Already poor officiating!! Let these teams play football!!!
    Refs please do NOT decide the outcome of these games!!!

  3. Foles looks like an MVP candidate compared to Matt Ryan.

    Missed an easy touchdown pass. As well he could have scrambled for yards. But gets a lucky td. Foles has played pretty decent. If wentz was healthy, this game would be over already.

