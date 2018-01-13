Eagles take lead into fourth quarter

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is settling down and making plays, and Philadelphia has taken the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Foles is 17-for-23 for 179 yards through three quarters of work, and he marched Philadelphia into field goal range late in the quarter to give the Eagles a 12-10 lead.

The Falcons have had a solid but far from spectacular game from Matt Ryan and they may need some magic from him in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

It’s been a back-and-forth game that’s still close with a quarter to go.