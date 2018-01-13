Falcons score first after early Eagles fumble

Getty Images

The Eagles got the ball first and appeared ready for the big play they wanted on the first play from scrimmage today against the Falcons. But it didn’t work out for Philadelphia, and Atlanta ended up ahead early.

On the first play after the Eagles received the opening kickoff, wide receiver Torrey Smith went deep and got two steps behind the Falcons’ secondary. If Nick Foles had thrown a perfect pass, it would have been a touchdown.

Foles’ pass was far from perfect. He badly underthrew Smith on a windy day in Philadelphia, and Smith had to come back for the ball. A collision with Atlanta’s Brian Poole drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty.

That was good for the Eagles, but the next play was bad: Jay Ajayi fumbled, and the Falcons recovered.

From there Atlanta marched down the field on an 11-play, 59-yard drive into field goal range, and Matt Bryant hit the field goal for the first points of the game. The Falcons have a 3-0 lead.