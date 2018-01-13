Falcons take lead after Eagles’ second turnover

Getty Images

The Eagles have two turnovers, and the Falcons have 10 points off turnovers, giving them a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.

The first turnover was a Jay Ajayi fumble that the Falcons turned into a field goal in the first quarter, and in the second quarter Philadelphia’s Rasul Douglas muffed a punt deep in Eagles territory, leading to a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Devonta Freeman.

Ryan was forced out of the pocket, scrambled and lobbed the ball to Freeman in the end zone just as he was knocked down. It was a great play by Ryan, who is 10-for-14 for 106 yards, with a touchdown, no interceptions, no sacks and no fumbles.

The Eagles have four fumbles, two recovered by themselves and two recovered by the Falcons. They need to hold onto the ball to come back and win this playoff game.