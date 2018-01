Getty Images

Titans right tackle Jack Conklin headed to the locker room for further medical examination after being rolled from behind in the first quarter.

Conklin pointed at his left knee as he sat on the ground after Patriots defensive lineman Malcom Brown accidentally rolled into Conklin’s leg. The Titans list him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Conklin walked off the field and into the locker room under his own power.

Dennis Kelly replaced him in the lineup.