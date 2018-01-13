Jaguars promote Deon King, waive Montay Crockett

Getty Images

The Jaguars promoted second-year linebacker Deon King to the active roster Saturday. They waived rookie wide receiver Montay Crockett in a corresponding move.

King has appeared in 15 career games, including nine with Cleveland this season. He also has spent time with the Cowboys, Chargers and Colts.

The Jaguars signed King to the practice squad December 23.

Crockett earned a promotion from the practice squad December 26, taking the roster spot of Jaelen Strong. He spent half the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Crockett has never played a regular-season game.