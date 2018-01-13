James White is expected to return for the Patriots

Getty Images

Many teams have a clear hierarchy at running back. With the Patriots, no one ever quite knows who will play, how much they’ll play, how much they’ll get the ball, or what they’ll do with it.

On Saturday night against the Titans, running back James White is expected to return after missing two games with an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee won’t play on Saturday night, per Schefter. Both are listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Burkhead hasn’t played since Week 15 against the Steelers, and Gillislee has barely been on the field in recent weeks, due to injury and a coach’s decision to not activate him.

Dion Lewis has been the team’s top running back this season, with 896 yards rushing and 214 receiving. White had more receiving yards (429), but added only 171 rushing.