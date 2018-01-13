James White scores second touchdown for 14-7 lead

AP

Welcome back, James White.

The Patriots running back, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, has only four touches. He also has two touchdowns.

His second, a 6-yard run, gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead with 9:20 remaining until halftime. White scored 3:58 earlier on a 5-yard pass from Tom Brady.

White has two carries for 6 yards and two catches for 12 yards.

He now has five touchdowns in his past two postseason games, having scored three touchdowns in the Patriots’ comeback victory over the Falcons in the Super Bowl last February. He also had a 2-point conversion in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ go-ahead drive Saturday night covered 48 yards in only six plays. They now have scored on their past two drives after punting on their first two drives.

49 responses to “James White scores second touchdown for 14-7 lead

  2. People should question if the league is rigged. Look at that offensive pass interference call and offside. First they said false start then reversed it to offside. Tennessee can’t even play the perfect game

  5. If this was the Titans vs the Patriots, the Titans would be able to win…. But we all know it’s the Titans vs the Patriots and the refs. Unfortunately, the Titans have no shot and that’s already shown by the terrible calls already in the game.

  8. Just shameful officiating. Those two calls have impacted the game more than anything the players have done so far.

  12. People should question if the league is rigged.
    ————————————–
    People no longer question this. People already know the answer.

  15. I’m confused, why are they playing this game? Why don’t they save some time and advance NE to next week. Obviously the refs or the league arent going to let TN win.

  19. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    We need some cheese to go with all the whine in here.

    ______________________________

    How dare people actually want the players to decide it?

    New England’s two scoring drives simply don’t exist without those two horrible calls.

  20. I’m not even watching the game… because… the officiating is rigged.

    The nfl reminds me of the republican party: Tell everyone they’re about the working class… and then… give all the money to the rich

    The nfl can’t be trusted.

  25. The Titans are a bunch of bumbling incompetent clowns. We know the New England team is filled with cheaters, but this is not a fair fight with clowns from Tennessee taking a spot in the playoffs that should have gone to someone with talent and skill.

  26. Turn out the lights, the party is over – what a bunch of morons that Tennessee team is – fourth down and you run that?

  28. Note to the Doctor above – since the RICH pay over 90% of the taxes, you cannot give the poor money that they don’t pay in taxes. You moron – keep the politics out of the snide remarks, clown.

  30. I’m not a Pats fan by any means……..but it is a riot to see all of the anti-Pats/non-Titans fans, jealous, grown men whining here on every single Pats article. You guys need a life……or a woman……or both!!

  34. The refs are ridiculously terrible. How do you miss the face mask on that 4th down run?

    —————————————-
    You can’t see what you don’t want to see or what the league has ordered you not to see. That call on the punt play was ridiculous.

  36. Quit yer whining. There was more than one blatant hold on Harrison that wasn’t called either.

    And about the clock… 0:00 only shows at 0.0 seconds left. 0:01 could be anything from 0.1 to 1.9 seconds left. By rule. Read it cupcakes.

    🙂

  37. I don’t know which Patriots I hate more, the ones in blue, and silver, or the ones in the black, and white stripes!

  39. Note to the Doctor above – since the RICH pay over 90% of the taxes, you cannot give the poor money that they don’t pay in taxes.
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    So… you agree that the republican party helps the rich get paid and gerrymanders congressional districts.

  42. Why would Brady retire? Farve and Montana would still be playing if they got preferential treatment like this. This is a travesty to the sport and a slap in the face to die hard football fans who want to see fair competition and not be insulted by obvious bias.

  44. The refs are ridiculously terrible. How do you miss the face mask on that 4th down run?

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    Because it’s not a face mask anymore unless you grab and hold on. They took away the five yard face mask years ago.

  45. Ratings are down, because of the corrupt officiating in games, and know team has benefited more from this corruption then the Patriots!

  46. Didn’t realize there were so many chicks out there that like to whine about the officiating….. but glad to see you ladies getting involved, even though you DONT understand the game or rules….

  47. billsbackto81 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm
    Why would Brady retire? Farve and Montana would still be playing if they got preferential treatment like this. This is a travesty to the sport and a slap in the face to die hard football fans who want to see fair competition and not be insulted by obvious bias.

    Do you people realize how STUPID you sound

  49. kissbillsrings says:
    January 13, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Didn’t realize there were so many chicks out there that like to whine about the officiating….. but glad to see you ladies getting involved, even though you DONT understand the game or rules….

    ______________________________________________________________

    The OPI call and the neutral zone infraction call on the punt formation were both objectively wrong, ending one drive and keeping another alive. People have a right to complain about those. They’ve had a tremendous impact on the game. As much as anything the players have done.

    I think complaining about the 1 second remaining on the clock at the end or the possibility of a facemask foul on the 4th down play is reaching.

    Your comment suggests, incorrectly, that there havne’t been serious issues with the officiating that have had a huge impact on the game. It’s impossible to even guess how big the impact has been.

  50. Flash1287 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    There has only been 1 questionable call the o pass interference on decker

    The offside on the punt was correct

    ___________________________________________________________

    Even if the Titans came across, the Patriots were already moving. It was a false start either way.

