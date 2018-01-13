James White scores second touchdown for 14-7 lead

AP

Welcome back, James White.

The Patriots running back, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, has only four touches. He also has two touchdowns.

His second, a 6-yard run, gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead with 9:20 remaining until halftime. White scored 3:58 earlier on a 5-yard pass from Tom Brady.

White has two carries for 6 yards and two catches for 12 yards.

He now has five touchdowns in his past two postseason games, having scored three touchdowns in the Patriots’ comeback victory over the Falcons in the Super Bowl last February. He also had a 2-point conversion in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ go-ahead drive Saturday night covered 48 yards in only six plays. They now have scored on their past two drives after punting on their first two drives.