Mike Munchak reportedly a “dark horse” candidate in Arizona

As the Cardinals search for their next head coach, they may be going for a former head coach who currently is working as a position coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is a “dark horse” candidate to succeed Bruce Arians as the next coach of the Cardinals.

Munchak, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, spent three years as the head coach of the Titans. Though he has attracted some attention based on his work with Pittsburgh’s offensive line, Munchak was four games under .500 with the Titans. (Jeff Fisher, in contrast, was 22 games over .500 during his time with the Titans/Oilers.)

While it’s not clear what Munchak’s presence would mean for the Cardinals, his absence could be bad news for the Steelers. As one league source opined when Munchak’s name first emerged for the Arizona job, the Steelers will be “screwed” if he leaves.