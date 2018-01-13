Patriots get James White, Chris Hogan back tonight

Getty Images

The Patriots get running back James White and wide receiver Chris Hogan back tonight. Both are active.

Hogan missed seven of the past eight games with a shoulder injury. In the game he returned, Hogan played 55 of 61 offensive snaps against the Dolphins on December 11.

White missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and the Patriots listed him as questionable on their status report.

The Patriots, though, have some big names on their inactive list, with running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) and defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) not dressing. Wide receiver Kenny Britt also is sitting.

New England’s other inactives are cornerback Johnson Bademosi, linebacker David Harris and offensive lineman Cole Croston.

The Titans, of course, won’t have running back DeMarco Murray. They already ruled him out with a knee injury.

Tennessee’s other inactives all are healthy scratches — quarterback Brandon Weeden, running back Khalfani Muhammad, defensive back Curtis Riley, linebacker Josh Carraway, offensive lineman Corey Levin and defensive end David King.