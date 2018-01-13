Reuben Foster arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested for possession of marijuana in his home state of Alabama on Friday.

Foster was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The 49ers released the typical statement teams release when a player is arrested: “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.”

The very talented Foster slipped to the 31st pick in the 2017 draft in part because of off-field concerns including submitting a diluted urine sample for a drug test at the Scouting Combine, which in the NFL is considered the same as a positive test.

Although he missed six games with a knee injury, Foster had an excellent rookie season when he was healthy enough to play. Foster is now subject to league discipline for the marijuana charge.