Saints aren’t as bad on the road as believed

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Getty Images

There’s a perception that the Saints are a team that often wins at home and wins just enough on the road to periodically make the playoffs. The reality is a bit different.

In the time that Sean Payton has coached the Saints (excluding 2012, when he didn’t), the Saints are 46-43 on the road in the regular season. (They’re 47-43 if you count the win from earlier this season as the visiting team against the Dolphins in London.)

Four years ago, the Saints secured the first, and only, road playoff win in franchise history, toppling the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Saints get a chance to double that amount on Sunday in Minnesota.

They’ll be playing in a dome at a time when the Saints actually are built to compete on the road and in the elements, which will happen next Sunday if the Saints upset the Vikings and the Eagles beat the Falcons. Or maybe, if the Saints win on the road tomorrow, they’ll get to invite the Falcons back to the Superdome for an all-NFC South NFC Championship.

Regardless, the “Saints stink on the road” narrative isn’t accurate, and they could prove that loudly and clearly on Sunday.

It won’t be easy, that’s for sure. The stadium will be loud, perhaps even louder than the “Beastquake” game from seven years ago in Seattle. And the Saints, many of whom don’t have much playoff experience (since the franchise hadn’t been there since 2013) will be experiencing noise that could be deafening when the team is on offense. To advance, they’ll need to overcome the noise, an underrated Minnesota offense, and a Vikings defense that is excellent but not dominant, perhaps because it hasn’t had to be.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Saints aren’t as bad on the road as believed

  1. The fact of the matter is that, just like in 2009, the Saints really don’t need to come out and beat the Vikings outright; they just need to hang around long enough for the Vikings to commit their standard playoffs pratfall, at which point the victory will be gifted to them. Geaux Saints.

  2. Of course you count the London game as a road game. Until the NFL plays in China or Australia, that’s about as far on the road as an NFL team gets. I feel like the entire final four of the NFC is solid this year. Any one of them will make a good representative in the Super Bowl.

  3. .
    Neither the Vikings or the Saints bear much resemblance to the teams of previous years. This game drew some interesting reactions from the Vegas crowd. It opened with Minnesota favored by 3.5, which grew to 5. The over-under began at 44.5 but now stands at 46.5.

    PS – Minnesota weather calls for 12° and snow. If this game was outside, I’d give the Saints zero chance of winning.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!