Seahawks hiring Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

The Seahawks didn’t waste much time replacing offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks are expected to hire Brian Schottenheimer as their next play-caller.

Schottenheimer spent the last two years as quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis, but has worked as a coordinator for the Rams and Jets previously (along with the University of Georgia).

He has also worked as a quarterbacks coach in San Diego (with Drew Brees) and Washington, and will be tasked with building an offense around Russell Wilson.