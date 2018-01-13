Seahawks may embrace a college-style offense

Getty Images

As the Seahawks try to take their offense to the next level, they could be going down one level.

There’s talk in league circles that the Seahawks are considering the implementation of a college-style offense, one that takes full advantage of quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mobility.

In past years, Wilson used his legs when things broke down. Moving forward, the goal could be to make Wilson’s running skills not the last resort but the predetermined plan.

If that’s the approach, it makes sense. Instead of trying to wedge Wilson’s abilities into a system that fully utilizes them only in the event of emergency, why not unleash them as part of the design?

The potential plan to use a college-style offense could explain the team’s interest in Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is one of the candidates for the job. The Philly offense has those college concepts, as the Broncos and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. realized the hard way during the regular season.