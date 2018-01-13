Tee Martin will stay at USC, with an extension

Getty Images

The Raiders had interviewed USC offensive coordinator and receivers coach Tee Martin for two different positions in recent weeks. Martin won’t be making the jump to the NFL.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Martin is finalizing a contract extension to remain the offensive coordinator at USC.

Martin, a member of the Brady Six, spent several years in the NFL after a successful career as a quarterback at the University of Tennessee. He got into coaching in 2006, and he joined USC in 2012.

Martin played quarterback with the Raiders in 2003. He also played for the Steelers and the Eagles.