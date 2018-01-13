Texans extend O’Brien, hire Gaine

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has gotten his wish.

The rookie quarterback wanted coach Bill O’Brien to stay, and stay he will. Via multiple reports, O’Brien has a four-year extension. Coupled with the five-year deal given to new G.M. Brian Gaine, both are signed through 2022.

There had been scuttlebutt that O’Brien wouldn’t sign an extension unless Gaine gets the G.M. job. The joint leak/announcement of the two contracts does nothing to contradict that perception.

Regardless, with O’Brien staying and Gaine arriving and the Texans having a young franchise quarterback and a solid defense, the Texans could soon be playing in the divisional round, and possibly beyond.

A year ago, some believed O’Brien wanted out. Last month, renewed reports emerged of a bad relationship between O’Brien and former G.M. Rick Smith. With Smith taking a family-related leave of absence, O’Brien is now entrenched; if/when Smith returns to the team, his relationship with O’Brien (whatever is may have been) will likely not be an issue.