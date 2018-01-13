Titans score first, but Patriots tie it 7-7

Posted by Charean Williams on January 13, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
AP

Everyone waiting for the blowout continues to wait.

The Titans scored first with Corey Davis making a spectacular one-handed catch despite tight coverage from Malcolm Butler. It was the first-round draft pick’s first career touchdown.

Marcus Mariota threw a dime on the 15-yard score, which came with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Titans started the drive at their own 5-yard line and converted two third downs in the 11-play possession.

The Patriots needed three drives to get their offense going, but they tied it with 13:18 remaining in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Tom Brady to James White.

The Patriots briefly thought they tied it on a 50-yard catch-and-run by Dion Lewis, but replay overturned it. Lewis’ rear end hit the ground as he rolled over Wesley Woodyard at the 19. New England needed only three more plays to get into the end zone.

25 responses to “Titans score first, but Patriots tie it 7-7

  2. whenwilliteverend says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:10 pm
    Have no fear Patriots fans….the refs will make sure the Patriots win.

    Crybaby excuse maker

    Can you tell us how that works?
    Do they get together before the game and discuss it
    Or does the NFL let them know before the game?

  4. The Patriots are clearly the better team, but that call on Decker was be. The NFL doesn’t want Titans@Steelers/Jaguars. Not good for the ratings.

  5. And they just did, on two possessions they called offensive pass interference on the titans wiping out about 20 yards of field position and on the patriots offensive series totally ignored an illegal block by Hogan to give the patriots another 20-25 yards. So refs have given them about 45 yards of beneficial calls already.

  7. What is with the hyping of the Titans? Both lines are better than NE’s according to Romo. Just call the game!

  8. The Patriots should win this game easily on their own. I’m not sure why the NFL needs the refs to influence the game so obviously. How many millions will be lost if the patriots lost or only win by 5?

  9. Flash1287 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm
    ———————
    Yeah, the ref makes bogus offensive pass interference calls like the one against Decker that cost the Titans a first down. They call a TD (that was reversed) when the NE player was clearly down on his butt. Conspiracy? No! Biased? Makes one wonder.

  17. lash1287 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm
    ^^^^^^^

    Look at all the CRYBABIES

    ————

    Start watching the game objectively dude. I have no dog in this fight. I don’t care.

  19. ——
  22. Flash1287 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 9:37 pm
    —————
    Yeah, I’m watching. If the refs (plural) make the obvious correct call there’s no need for review and calling back the TD. The point is…read slowly…the refs are calling a bad game, most of which is benefiting NE.

  24. LeBeau’s fabulous D: mistackle-after-mistackle; #31 (Byard) defending like Cody Sensabaugh lol Henry’s not breaking any ground.

    LeBeau’s gotta go, I mean, you’re 80 years-old, dude — give a young guy a chance. Mularkey’s gotta go. Robiskie’s gotta go. Ugh!!! Hang in there, Marcus.

