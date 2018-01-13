Titans score first, but Patriots tie it 7-7

AP

Everyone waiting for the blowout continues to wait.

The Titans scored first with Corey Davis making a spectacular one-handed catch despite tight coverage from Malcolm Butler. It was the first-round draft pick’s first career touchdown.

Marcus Mariota threw a dime on the 15-yard score, which came with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Titans started the drive at their own 5-yard line and converted two third downs in the 11-play possession.

The Patriots needed three drives to get their offense going, but they tied it with 13:18 remaining in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Tom Brady to James White.

The Patriots briefly thought they tied it on a 50-yard catch-and-run by Dion Lewis, but replay overturned it. Lewis’ rear end hit the ground as he rolled over Wesley Woodyard at the 19. New England needed only three more plays to get into the end zone.