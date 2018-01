AP

Titans rookie tight end Jonnu Smith was carted off in the third quarter after grabbing his right knee.

Smith’s leg was rolled from behind during a kickoff return following a Patriots’ touchdown that gave New England a 28-7 lead.

He appeared in considerable pain as trainers tended to him on the field.

Smith has one catch for 4 yards.

The Titans announced right tackle Jack Conklin will not return after leaving in the first quarter with a knee injury.