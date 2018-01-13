Tom Cable reportedly heading back to Oakland

Getty Images

Oakland is getting back a pair of its former head coaches this year.

After re-hiring Jon Gruden, who was traded to the Buccaneers in 2002, the Raiders have per multiple reports re-hired Tom Cable, who was fired by the Raiders after the 2010 season.

Cable, fired this week as assistant head coach/offensive line coach in Seattle, apparently will serve as offensive line coach, replacing Mike Tice.

It was a rocky tenure for Cable in Oakland, starting with an alleged assault that left former Raiders employee Randy Hanson with a broken jaw. Cable also was reportedly accused of assaulting a pair of women who claimed that Cable assaulted them during past relationships with him.

Cable has been mentioned from time to time in past hiring cycles for head-coaching jobs, but he has not received serious consideration. Last month, an NFL Media report linked him to the current vacancy in Indianapolis. He was not interviewed for the position.