Vikings put Sam Bradford back on active roster

Sam Bradford is ready to return for the Vikings, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll actually take the field.

Bradford was activated from injured reserve to the 53-player roster today. That means he could dress for tomorrow’s playoff game against the Saints.

It remains to be seen whether he will. The Vikings could make him inactive, but it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to put him on the active roster just to have him in street clothes during the game, so presumably he’ll be active and available.

Case Keenum will start, but the Vikings haven’t said whether Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater will be No. 2 on the depth chart. The Vikings have never dressed three quarterbacks for a game since Mike Zimmer became their coach, so it seems likely that Bridgwater will be inactive.

Going forward, the Vikings will have some interesting decisions to make in the offseason when Keenum, Bradford and Bridgewater all become unrestricted free agents. For now, it appears that the depth chart will be Keenum first, then Bradford, then Bridgewater.

