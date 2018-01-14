Antonio Brown active against Jaguars

Getty Images

The Steelers will have wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Brown missed the last two games of the regular season and missed Friday’s practice with an illness before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Brown might be, but he’ll be on the field for Pittsburgh.

One of the two players listed as questionable by the Jaguars will miss the game. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens is out with a hamstring injury, but linebacker Blair Brown, who hurt his ankle during the week, will play.

Running back Chris Ivory is a healthy scratch for Jacksonville. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, linebacker Deon King and three offensive linemen — Chris Reed, Josh Walker and William Poehls — are also inactive.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, safety J.J. Wilcox, tackle Jerald Hawkins, guard Matt Feiler and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers are inactive for Pittsburgh.