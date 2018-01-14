Antonio Brown remains a game-time decision

Getty Images

The illness is gone, the calf problem remains.

As Steelers receiver Antonio Brown prepares to make his return, four weeks to the day after a partially torn lower-leg muscle landed him in a local hospital, Brown remains a game-time decision, a source with knowledge of the situation reiterated to PFT on Sunday morning.

PFT reported on Friday night that Brown’s status will be determined on Sunday before kickoff of the Jaguars-Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Others have since used more words to say the same thing. But the same news still applies: The Steelers and Brown will determine today whether he can play.

There’s still a chance he dresses and plays as a decoy. Even if he’s not 100 percent or close to it, his presence could tilt the defense just enough to open things up elsewhere. Even if the ruse works only for a drive or two, the three or seven points the Steelers may score if Jacksonville is devoting excess resources to stopping a guy who can’t go at full speed may be the difference in the game.