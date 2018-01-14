Ben Roethlisberger plans to play next season

AP

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he didn’t think Sunday’s game against the Jaguars would be his final one at Heinz Field and he said the same after the 45-42 loss to the Jaguars that ended Pittsburgh’s season.

Roethlisberger said that he plans to play next season, which should put off the speculation about a possible retirement that went on when Roethlisberger expressed uncertainty about his plans last year. There could be a change in those plans, of course, but it looks like there will be more Roethlisberger in the future.

If so, he’ll try for a better ending than becoming the first player to throw five touchdown passes while losing a playoff game. Roethlisberger also had an interception that led to a Jaguars touchdown and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown that loomed larger in his postgame assessment.

“It doesn’t matter when you give them 14 more,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s on me. I’ll take full blame for those points and that loss because you can’t put your defense in that situation.”

With offensive coordinator Todd Haley and running back Le'Veon Bell reaching the end of their contracts, there may be significant changes to the Steelers offense after a painful end to the season. It doesn’t look like quarterback will be among them.