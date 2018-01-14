Ben Roethlisberger plans to play next season

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
AP

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he didn’t think Sunday’s game against the Jaguars would be his final one at Heinz Field and he said the same after the 45-42 loss to the Jaguars that ended Pittsburgh’s season.

Roethlisberger said that he plans to play next season, which should put off the speculation about a possible retirement that went on when Roethlisberger expressed uncertainty about his plans last year. There could be a change in those plans, of course, but it looks like there will be more Roethlisberger in the future.

If so, he’ll try for a better ending than becoming the first player to throw five touchdown passes while losing a playoff game. Roethlisberger also had an interception that led to a Jaguars touchdown and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown that loomed larger in his postgame assessment.

“It doesn’t matter when you give them 14 more,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s on me. I’ll take full blame for those points and that loss because you can’t put your defense in that situation.”

With offensive coordinator Todd Haley and running back Le'Veon Bell reaching the end of their contracts, there may be significant changes to the Steelers offense after a painful end to the season. It doesn’t look like quarterback will be among them.

  2. Ben and Brown have an incredible connection on the field. Both touchdowns were amazing and fun to watch. It will be a detriment to the game when Ben hangs it up. The Steelers loss today was a full team loss

  3. PFT just lost half its content for the offseason.

    But the Bell thing will be worth watching, I guess.

    Brown, Bryant and the entire OT are back.

  4. More drama to come in 2018 from the “Drama Queen”, stay tuned.

    Should be able to edit your post!!!

  5. jstew0103 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm
    If you mean a team of Steeler coaches, I would agree.

  9. I wouldn’t walk away from 20 or so million either. It’s about the money now folks. Steelers were over rated anyway. Coming out of the bye, they had to come from behind to beat the Colts. The Colts! Had to come from behind to beat the Bengals and the Bengals gave up 150+ in penalty yards. If a team gives up that many yards in penalties, why are you coming from behind to win the game? Played Green Bay .. without Rogers. Texans .. without Watson. This team was beating up on garbage teams and riding high on their names.

    Playoff football is and always will be about running the ball and playing good D. Better team won and it was easy to see. I had money riding on Jags. Easiest money I ever made.

  13. jstew0103 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm
    Nope, it was all littlepet’s fault for picking them to win:

    terripet says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Picks of the week
    Tennessee (L)
    Minnesota (?)
    Atlanta (L)
    Pittsburgh(L)

  17. Get your popcorn ready! Andy Dalton coulda beat this pathetic defense today! Lol! You deserve it steeler fans! See ya next year!

