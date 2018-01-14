Bills hire away Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Getty Images

The Bills have reached into the college ranks for their new offensive coordinator.

Brian Daboll, who just won the national championship as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, has been named the offensive coordinator of the Bills.

That’s a surprise move, as Daboll hadn’t been reported as a candidate and wasn’t known to be looking to leave Alabama. He had only been with the Crimson Tide for one year, having previously worked as tight ends coach for the Patriots.

In all, the 42-year-old Daboll worked for Bill Belichick in New England for 11 seasons, including all five of their Super Bowl-winning seasons.

Going to Buffalo will be a homecoming for Daboll, who went to both high school and college in Western New York. This is his first NFL coordinator job, and it’s a big one for a Bills team that needs to identify its starting quarterback and then have the offense build from there.