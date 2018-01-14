David DeCastro on team’s pregame obsession with Patriots: It’s embarrassing and stupid

Posted by Charean Williams on January 14, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
The Steelers overlooked and dismissed the Jaguars all week, which is strange considering Jacksonville beat them 30-9 three months ago.

When the Jaguars ran off the field Sunday after their 45-42 victory, they did it yelling for Mike Mitchell. The safety told Sports Illustrated the Steelers would play the Patriots again, and running back Le'Veon Bell expressed similar sentiments in a tweet.

At least one Steeler was as angry at some of his teammates as the Jaguars were.

“They were ready to go; they were mad; they were angry; they had something to prove, and they did it,’’ Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Yeah, it’s embarrassing. It really is, man. It just blows my mind. They beat us 30-9 [on Oct. 9]. We played like crap, and we want to talk about New England?

“I don’t know what to say about that. It’s just stupid. It’s just not what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin board material.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin began his team’s obsession with New England in a November 26 interview with Tony Dungy on NBC’s Football Night in America, saying he expected to play the Patriots twice this season and adding “we should win it all.” On Saturday night, Bell tweeted “we’ll have two round 2’s in back to back weeks,” referring to playing the Jaguars and Patriots a second time.

“I’m never a guy to say anything about the other team but respect them and congratulate them, which is what you should do,’’ DeCastro said. “They’re a talented team and they proved that today.

“It should be obvious to me. I love my teammates and care a lot about them, but that’s not something I like to see.”

44 responses to “David DeCastro on team’s pregame obsession with Patriots: It’s embarrassing and stupid

  5. That is the guy the players should look to for leadership. He seems team oriented but the bulk of the stars are “me” oriented. A talented team will beat talented individuals the vast majority of times.

  9. Yes, but in all fairness everyone who saw the NE-Pittsburgh regular season game observed a CATCH TD get converted by the REF’s to a non catch. Pittsburgh, as best seed in the AFC, should have been playing the Titan’s, were it not for another blown call by the Ref’s.

    You can’t make this up. NE continues to get gifts from the Ref’s. If you want to see fair game calling you know of what I speak. It’s very obvious what’s happening.

  10. Those doing the most talking are also the ones most likely to kneel or stay in the locker room during the anthem.

  16. The smartest one in the bunch. Is he too smart to play in Pittsburgh? Feel bad for him, he’s stuck on a team of idiots run by the biggest idiot of them all, Tomlin.

  21. Mike Mitchell should be the one who is the most embarrassed. The Steelers defense allowed Blake Bortles to beat you, just let that sink in your mind a little. If you can’t stop Bortles, there was no way they were going to stop Brady.

  22. thrifty says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Those doing the most talking are also the ones most likely to kneel or stay in the locker room during the anthem
    ——
    It’s America. Hey when Frump will stop insulting Haitian’s and African’s maybe black players will acknowledge the greatness of America too. Until then…take a knee.

  23. Haha this is great, the one dude said Pittsburgh fans will blame the refs in 3,2,1…and I counted down as I kept scrolling down and right after I hit 1…’they should’ve been playing Tennessee wah wah wah’. Welp, no, you shouldn’t have and who’s to say the titans don’t win if all the Steelers care about is playing New England. Enjoy watching the penguins, cry baby…

  24. Kudos to DeCastro for being honest and calling out some of his teammates. He is right and his teammates have egg on their faces now.

  25. It doesn’t matter who rolls into Foxboro. It’s an NFL team with the world’s best football players. If you don’t plan and practice hard and execute, you will get beat.

    The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets taught us this.

    If you don’t play every minute to the end of the game and make the most of every opportunity get, you will lose.

    The New York Giants taught us this.

    Go Patriots!

  26. Well that starts at the top with the head coach…if he’s looking ahead, his players will look ahead. If he’s focused on the task at hand, his players will be too.

  27. I’m not even a steelers fan but this dude should shut up! Your defense has been trash all year! Any football guy knows the steelers gm picks the talent and rarely if at all do they sign free agents. The defense couldn’t stop the run, and who cares if the only thing your going to say about the other team is good stuff? That’s just coach speak.Steelers lost cause the defense couldn’t stop the run! Or did they lose because the o line that decastro is a part of couldn’t protect?

  30. skawh says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:16 pm
    Yes, but in all fairness everyone who saw the NE-Pittsburgh regular season game observed a CATCH TD get converted by the REF’s to a non catch. Pittsburgh, as best seed in the AFC, should have been playing the Titan’s, were it not for another blown call by the Ref’s.

    You can’t make this up. NE continues to get gifts from the Ref’s. If you want to see fair game calling you know of what I speak. It’s very obvious what’s happening.
    —————————————
    You are as delusional as the Steelers who still think they’re playing the Pats next week. The play you are referring to, as per the rules of the NFL, was not a catch! Every expert agrees it wasn’t catch according to the rules. Whine and cry all you like but the Steelers would be playing next week if they didn’t believe they had the game vs the Jags won before they played the game and their HC lead the way with that attitude. I’ll clue you in the Steelers would have lost to the Titans b/c they would have believed they were unworthy of the Steelers respect and it was just another practice for them until the AFCCG. The best individual talent doesn’t win in the playoffs, the best team does.

  33. skawh says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Yes, but in all fairness…
    __________________________________

    Awww that little bro is still mad, and obsessed…very obsessed. How’s that one year dynasty doing?

  35. Maybe if Tomlin wasn’t a hack for a coach he could keep his moron players like Bell and Mitchell in line. Instead those two go out and run their mouths and hopefully delete their twitter accounts.

    Mike Mitchell is an overrated bum that can’t tackle. Go away.

  36. I’m looking forward to seeing Jag’s owner Shahid Khan at the White House this year. That should be interesting. McDonald Trump won’t have the slightest clue about any of it. What a dope.

  37. Fire Todd Haley. Wouldn’t have had to rally from 21-point hole without his stupid obsession with screen passes. They got going when Roethlisberger was able to cut it loose.
    Get one-way tickets for Haley and Mike Mitchell. Also put out an APB for T.J. Watt, who was invisible today.

  38. The Metal Pigeon says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:31 pm
    I dont think the Patriots are going to have it easy against the Jags…. that defense can bring pressure with 4 and straight up the middle too. Brady gonna feel it!

    6 6 Rate This

    ———————

    SOrt of a myth….jax allowed 42 points to pittsburgh. SUre, they are physical and can cover but their pass rush is not as good as you claim.

    The pats will be by far and away the best offense and qb they will have faced this year. This isn’t an afc south match up for them.

  41. What Tomlin said wasn’t as irresponsible as what Bell and Mitchell said. Tomlin wanted his players to think they would win, which would involve seeing New England again. Bell and Mitchell flat out disrespected the Jaguars. They were talking complacency. And Mitchell is…well, okay, I’ll say it. He plays dirty.

    I don’t hate the Steelers. I don’t think Tomlin “got it started” as the article said, because what he said was in a different spirit than what his players said. But DeCastro is 100% right, but the guys who you usually hear from are usually the guys you shouldn’t hear from.

  43. The thing is, this is part of the Steeler culture going back to before Tomlin. I remember back in 2001. The Steelers were yapping about going to the SB in the week leading up to the AFCCG against NE, and got waxed. Then they yapped about how the better team didn’t win. It’s just the way it is in Pittsburgh.

  44. The league could benefit from more people like DiCastro and fewer knuckleheads. I’m sure Tomlin scolded him for telling the truth.

