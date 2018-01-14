Devonta Freeman “not sure” if he needs knee surgery

Getty Images

With the Falcons season over, it’s time for players to start thinking about the offseason and those thoughts will include taking care of any health-related issues from the season.

Running back Devonta Freeman‘s knee is among those issues. Freeman was on the Falcons injury report with a knee injury in the playoffs and said after the game that he had a sprained MCL and PCL.

“It was tough, but the game was on the line,” Freeman said, via ESPN.com. “It was really more like a PCL, and I really started feeling stuff on my PCL. But that’s no excuse. You know what I mean? You just have to play. … I’m not sure [if surgery will be required] yet. But I’m not using that as an excuse. At all.”

Freeman scored the only Atlanta touchdown of the day, but ran for just seven yards on 10 carries. Tevin Coleman led the Falcons with 79 yards on 10 carries.