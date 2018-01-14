Jack Conklin tore his ACL on Saturday

Getty Images

The Titans lost in New England on Saturday night, but it would have been right tackle Jack Conklin‘s final game of the season even if they’d won the game.

Conklin left the game with a knee injury and head coach Mike Mularkey announced on Sunday that Conklin suffered a torn ACL. Mularkey said that Conklin will have surgery in the next two weeks and that the recovery timeline may come right up to the start of next season.

“He will be a possible PUP candidate once we get though training camp just based on the timing of the injury, which is unfortunate,” Mularkey said.

Conklin, a 2016 first team All-Pro, has started every game the Titans have played since taking him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Mularkey also announced that tight end Jonny Smith tore his MCL in the loss to the Patriots. He’s expected to be ready to resume football work well before Conklin.